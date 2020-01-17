Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.74. 93,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,236. Koppers has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $44.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $710.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Koppers had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Koppers news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $239,816.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Koppers by 130.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Koppers by 36.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 16.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

