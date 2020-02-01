Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 187,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,717. The company has a market capitalization of $677.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. Koppers has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.13 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $239,816.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Koppers by 130.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Koppers by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Koppers by 36.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Koppers by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Koppers by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

