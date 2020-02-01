Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on KFY. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of KFY opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 316.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 475,104 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 647.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 368,673 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,819,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

