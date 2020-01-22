Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives $48.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

KFY traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 475,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,594. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.13. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.92 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $1,437,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,161,000 after buying an additional 74,062 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth $2,546,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 123.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 58.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

