Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.73

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.73 and last traded at $40.57, with a volume of 3769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

