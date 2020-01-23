Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Down 1.2%

Kosmos Energy Ltd (LON:KOS)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 495 ($6.51) and last traded at GBX 495 ($6.51), approximately 5,624 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 2,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 501 ($6.59).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 805 ($10.59) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 447.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 482.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.05.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (LON:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

Read More: Risk Tolerance