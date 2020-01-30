Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

KOS traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $5.43. 99,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,211,488. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

