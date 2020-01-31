Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.99.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. 232,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,751. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.98. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.03 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

