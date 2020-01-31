Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.99.

NYSE:KOS opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.03 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,398,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 72,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after buying an additional 96,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

