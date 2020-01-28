Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) versus Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXEFF) Head to Head Contrast

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Bellatrix Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy 12.18% -2.68% -0.55% Bellatrix Exploration -394.39% -148.36% -70.29%

Volatility & Risk

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Bellatrix Exploration’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $902.37 million 2.60 -$93.99 million ($0.47) -12.45 Bellatrix Exploration $176.47 million 0.06 -$112.90 million N/A N/A

Kosmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Bellatrix Exploration.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kosmos Energy and Bellatrix Exploration, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 43.97%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Bellatrix Exploration.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Bellatrix Exploration on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.