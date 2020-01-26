Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $31.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. 5,951,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

