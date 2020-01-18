Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Update

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 12,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 51.8% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance