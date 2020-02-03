Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

KHC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.29. 3,300,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,885. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,603,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,045,000 after purchasing an additional 287,374 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,410 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,592,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

