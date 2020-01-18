Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KHC. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $31.03. 6,559,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,666,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $48.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,410 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $81,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4,816.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,684 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $36,909,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

