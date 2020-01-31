Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1645 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $41.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84.

