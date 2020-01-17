Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) to announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kraton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. Kraton reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Kraton will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $444.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.49 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on Kraton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

KRA opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Kraton has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.

In other Kraton news, SVP Melinda Scissors Conley sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $115,515.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,505.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $103,734.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,321.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,927 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the second quarter valued at $6,166,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 835,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after buying an additional 168,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 145,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,657,000 after buying an additional 114,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,667,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,008,000 after buying an additional 88,740 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraton (KRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com