Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.70

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 3614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $596.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.34.

In other Kraton news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 4,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $103,734.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,321.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 39,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $965,677.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,927. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kraton by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 145,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,657,000 after buying an additional 114,836 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kraton by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 191,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 828,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after buying an additional 67,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

