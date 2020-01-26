Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.09

Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 2013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kraton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $665.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). Kraton had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $444.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Kraton’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraton Corp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $103,734.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melinda Scissors Conley sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $115,515.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,505.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,927. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

