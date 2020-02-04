Kristin A. Yetto Sells 122,454 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in eBay by 0.6% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 388,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in eBay by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 9.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in eBay by 3.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

