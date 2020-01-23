Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.74.

Shares of KR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.44. 3,959,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,663,605. Kroger has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pwmco LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 170,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kroger by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 189,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

