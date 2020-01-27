Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives €64.99 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.09 ($79.17).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRN. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

KRN stock traded down €0.60 ($0.70) on Friday, hitting €68.70 ($79.88). 90,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a 12-month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 12-month high of €88.85 ($103.31). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.67.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

