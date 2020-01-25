Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €84.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KRN. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.09 ($79.17).

Shares of KRN traded up €2.35 ($2.73) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €71.65 ($83.31). 129,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €67.49 and a 200-day moving average of €58.67. Krones has a 52 week low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 52 week high of €88.85 ($103.31). The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

