Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE:KRO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 373,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,138. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.05. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Kronos Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after buying an additional 156,220 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40,773.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?