Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.40.

Krystal Biotech stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.26. 104,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,683. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a current ratio of 54.87. The firm has a market cap of $961.65 million, a PE ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.14. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 27,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $1,405,380.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,024,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,058,422.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $563,486.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,314,463.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,059 shares of company stock worth $4,457,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

