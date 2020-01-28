K&S AG (ETR:SDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of K&S AG (ETR:SDF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.96 ($15.07).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts have recently commented on SDF shares. Independent Research set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of K&S in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of SDF traded down €0.98 ($1.14) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €8.28 ($9.62). The stock had a trading volume of 4,026,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.43. K&S has a 1-year low of €9.70 ($11.28) and a 1-year high of €18.61 ($21.64).

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies