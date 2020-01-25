K&S (ETR:SDF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.09

K&S AG (ETR:SDF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €9.09 ($10.57) and last traded at €9.10 ($10.58), with a volume of 188806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €9.27 ($10.78).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €13.10 ($15.23) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.96 ($15.07).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24.

About K&S (ETR:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

