K&S’s (SDF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SDF. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €13.10 ($15.23) price target on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.60 ($14.65).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €8.15 ($9.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.73. K&S has a 1 year low of €9.70 ($11.28) and a 1 year high of €18.61 ($21.64). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.23.

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Featured Article: Put Option