Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $79.07

Kubota Corp (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.07 and traded as low as $77.41. Kubota shares last traded at $77.86, with a volume of 16,361 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47.

About Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

