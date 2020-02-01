KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Cut to Underperform at BNP Paribas

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

KHNGY opened at $32.06 on Thursday. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.03.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

