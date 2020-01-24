Kuka (ETR:KU2) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.80

Kuka Ag (ETR:KU2)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €35.80 ($41.63) and last traded at €36.40 ($42.33), with a volume of 8722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €37.15 ($43.20).

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 590.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.79.

About Kuka (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates in Automotive, Industries, Consumer Goods & Logistic Automation, and Operating/Manufacturing/Purchase segments. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial and service robots, as well as robot controllers and software.

