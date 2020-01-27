Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLIC stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.67 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

