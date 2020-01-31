Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Head to Head Contrast

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Rubicon Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $540.05 million 3.22 $11.65 million $0.46 59.30 Rubicon Technology $3.88 million 6.32 $960,000.00 N/A N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 2.16% 3.72% 2.73% Rubicon Technology -29.68% -2.91% -2.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Rubicon Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Rubicon Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells various tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications, including capillaries, which are expendable tools used in ball bonders; dicing blades that are expendable tools for semiconductor manufacturers to cut silicon wafers into individual semiconductor die or to cut packaged semiconductor units into individual units; and bonding wedges, which are expendable tools used in heavy wire wedge bonders. It also provides spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, training, refurbishment, and equipment upgradation services. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.