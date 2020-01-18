Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.64

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 6904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

KLIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.11 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $650,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 124,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

