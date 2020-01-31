Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.66

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.46, with a volume of 2765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLIC. DA Davidson raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained