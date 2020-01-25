Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.99

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 22649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLIC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 155.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.11 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

