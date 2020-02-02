KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.74

KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17.

About KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments