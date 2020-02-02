KWS Saat (ETR:KWS) Shares Down 0.5%

KWS Saat SE (ETR:KWS)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as €55.50 ($64.53) and last traded at €55.70 ($64.77), 10,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 399% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €56.00 ($65.12).

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €60.07.

KWS Saat Company Profile (ETR:KWS)

KWS SAAT SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of seeds for farmers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, and Cereals. The Corn segment offers corn, rapeseed, sunflower, sorghum, millet, and field crop seeds. The Sugarbeet segment provides sugar beet, and energy beet seeds, as well as animal feed.

