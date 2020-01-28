L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 61,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 38,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the second quarter valued at $1,885,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSTR stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $194.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. Research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

FSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

