L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.84.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LB. DA Davidson dropped their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays began coverage on L Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in L Brands in the second quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the third quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 757.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in L Brands by 827.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LB opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio