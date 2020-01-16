L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months. We note that the company disappointed with its holiday season results. Weak sales number at Victoria's Secret brand hurt the overall performance. The company has been grappling with softness at the Victoria’s Secret brand due to stiff competition and consumers’ changing preferences. This was visible in the holiday sales number. Nonetheless, solid performance at Bath & Body Works brand did provide some cushion. But this did not restrain L Brands to trim fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings per share view. Nevertheless, the company is leaving no stone unturned to revive its Victoria’s Secret brand. Product launches, increased focus on omnichannel capabilities and improved marketing strategies are some of the notable moves in this direction.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LB. ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

NYSE:LB opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of L Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of L Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of L Brands by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 12,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com