L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.17

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.17 and last traded at $59.90, with a volume of 77996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRLCY shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $168.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

