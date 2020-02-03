L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. L OREAL CO/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $55.58 on Friday. L OREAL CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $155.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

