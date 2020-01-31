L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Update

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SCX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,146. L S Starrett has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L S Starrett had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in L S Starrett by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in L S Starrett by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 318,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in L S Starrett by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in L S Starrett by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in L S Starrett by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About L S Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?