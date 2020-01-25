L3Harris’ (LHX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $290.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.76.

LHX traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.98. 1,154,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,438. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $140.88 and a fifty-two week high of $224.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.86.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $274,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

