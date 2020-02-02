L3Harris (LHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) is set to release its Q4 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect L3Harris to post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. The company’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect L3Harris to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

L3Harris stock opened at $221.33 on Friday. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $151.77 and a 12 month high of $225.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)