L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $235.00 at UBS Group

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.34.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.48. The stock had a trading volume of 52,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $135.78 and a 1 year high of $217.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.98.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter worth approximately $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter worth approximately $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter worth approximately $274,375,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

