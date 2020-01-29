L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Receives $237.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,344,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,024,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,474,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $223.14. 1,334,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,521. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $148.30 and a 52 week high of $224.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

