L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.35-11.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.56. L3Harris also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.35-11.75 EPS.

L3Harris stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,341. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $228.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.30.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.38.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

