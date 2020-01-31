La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LJPC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.05. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 1,000,000 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 2,971,682 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $20,801,774.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,974,682 shares of company stock valued at $25,816,464. 29.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 299,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

