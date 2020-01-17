La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Insider Darryl Wellinghoff Acquires 3,000 Shares

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) insider Darryl Wellinghoff purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $24,690.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at $53,865.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LJPC stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $239.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.05.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,319,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

